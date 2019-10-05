ABBYVILLE - Grant Fesler, 73, died August 27, 2019, at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire. He was born March 23, 1946, in Hutchinson, to Delton Ralph and Gladys E. (Herriman) Fesler.

Grant was a 1964 graduate of Fairfield High School, Langdon, and attended Hutchinson Community College. He served in the Kansas National Guard and was a grain and seed farmer.

On November 10, 1976, he married Bonnie Rae Muhasky, in Hutchinson. They shared over 39 years of marriage before her death on March 2, 2016.

He is survived by: brothers, Earl (Louise) Fesler, Pueblo, CO, Delton R. Fesler, Jr., Hutchinson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Grant was preceded in death by: his wife; parents; and sister, Wilma Marlow.

Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Abbyville Community Church, 201 W. Avenue G, Abbyville, with Pastor Dale Levering officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Abbyville Community Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.