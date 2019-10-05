HARPER - RoseMary Briggs, 83, passed away September 27, 2019. Survivors: husband, Howard; children, Laura Stewart, Harper, Joseph (Mary Beth) Briggs, Wichita, Brian Briggs, Harper, Elizabeth (Ron) Sutton, Wichita. Visitation 9a.m. to 6p.m. Thursday and Memorial Service 1p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Memorials: Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church Piece Makers or American Cancer Society.

