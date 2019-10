JETMORE - Dorothy Dixon, 95, died October 7, 2019, at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore. Born March 3, 1924, in Jetmore. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, United Methodist Church, Jetmore. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore. Full obit available on Beckwith Funeral Home website.

