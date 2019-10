NEWTON - Wanda Lois Wedel, 100, died Friday Oct. 4, 2019. Services 11 a.m., Monday Oct. 14th Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, Newton. Visitation with family, Sunday 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Lois Wedel

