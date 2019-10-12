PRETTY PRAIRIE - Elizabeth Ann Day, 92 years of age, passed away October 10, 2019, in Pretty Prairie, KS. Betty was born January 1, 1927, to the late Walter and Elizabeth (Patterson) Friend.

Elizabeth Ann Day

She is survived by: her sons, William 'Bud' (Mary) Day, Larry Day, Steven (Wanda) Day, Don Day; and daughter, Carol Gatschet; 19 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

Graveside service to be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pleasent Hill Cemetery in Pretty Prairie, KS.