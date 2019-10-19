HILLSBORO - Darrell L. 'Doc' Salsbury, DVM, 83, died Monday, October 14, 2019, in Newton, Ks.

Doc Salsbury

He was born September 26, 1936, in Burlington, Kansas, the son of Edgar and Dorothy Hilderbrand Salsbury. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1954.

Doc graduated from Kansas State University in 1963 with a B.S. Degree in Agriculture and in 1965 with a Doctorate Degree in Veterinary Medicine. He became top technical expert representing various animal health manufacturing companies. Darrell would become a national known veterinarian with particular emphasis in sheep husbandry, having written several books on the subject. He retired in 1997.

He married Betty Hout in Lawrence, Ks., and adopted her son Daniel. They moved to Ottawa, Ks., in 1971. She died in 2003. Doc later married Sandra Lee Cole Phillips, on August 10, 2005 in Ottawa, Kansas. They lived in Wellsville, Kansas until moving to rural Hillsboro, Kansas in 2006. Sandra died on June 17, 2018.

Survivors: his son, Daniel of Huntsville, Ark.; brother, David of Wellsville, Ks.; step-son, Marvin Phillips, Jr. of Peabody, Ks.; step-daughter, Tamara Perkins of Newton, Ks.; four step-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and one step-great-great grandchild.

Darrell is also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Salsbury.

Funeral services 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton.

Visitation with the family is between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial fund established with Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton.