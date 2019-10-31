NESS CITY - Douglas Kent Schlegel, 57, died on October 29, 2019, at his home near Ness City. He was born on September 4, 1962, in Ness City to Walter and Evelyn (Langer) Schlegel. Funeral will be on November 2, 2019, 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Ness City. Parish Vigil at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas Schlegel

