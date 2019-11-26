MCPHERSON - Morris Dale Heitschmidt, 95, of McPherson died Monday, November 25, 2019. Memorial service is 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, McPherson. Burial at later date. Memorials to First United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid St. McPherson, Ks. 67460.

Morris D. Heitschmidt

MCPHERSON - Morris Dale Heitschmidt, 95, of McPherson died Monday, November 25, 2019. Memorial service is 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, McPherson. Burial at later date. Memorials to First United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid St. McPherson, Ks. 67460.