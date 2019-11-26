Tuesday

Nov 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM


MCPHERSON - Morris Dale Heitschmidt, 95, of   McPherson died Monday, November 25, 2019. Memorial  service is 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at First  United  Methodist   Church,   McPherson. Burial at later date. Memorials to First United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid St. McPherson, Ks. 67460.  

Morris D. Heitschmidt
