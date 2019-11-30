Lorraine Johnson

Lorraine Janet Johnson,

Lorraine Janet Johnson,

87, of Hutchinson, went to be with her loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019. She was born November 30, 1931, to Clarence Anderson and Violet (Koons) Anderson in Lindsborg, Kansas.

Lorraine resided in Mulvane for 54 years and moved to Pleasant Hills in Hutchinson. She worked as Secretary for Train's Construction in Lindsborg and as a cook in the Mulvane Grade School. Her last job was in the Mulvane Recreational Art Department.

She loved to work with flowers both inside and outside and pursued interests in ceramics, and was an avid rock collector. Lorraine also enjoyed camping with her family.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Armin W. Johnson; son, Douglas W. Johnson; sister, Aileen Christenson.

Lorraine is survived by: her children, Janet C. Fairbank, Gregory S. (Marla) Johnson; two grandchildren, Christina (Nick) Smith, Lindsey (Aidan Cattermole) Fairbank; great-grandchildren, Jaycen and Kara Smith; sister, Erma (Don) Roberts; brother-in-law, Rev. J. Rolland Christenson; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Visitation: Sunday, December 1st, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd. Mulvane, 67110. Family will greet friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Monday, December 2nd, 2019, at Smith Mortuary. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mulvane United Methodist Church Choir, 107 S. Central Ave., Mulvane, 67110.

