GREAT BEND - Robert 'Bob' Harris, 74, died Nov. 29, 2019. Born Sept 19, 1945, to Bural Lee and Anita (Record) Harris. Survivors include: wife, Gailya; three sons, Bob, Rick and Brad. Preceded by wife, Carol. Funeral 10 a.m., Thurs, Dec. 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend. Bryant Funeral Home.

Robert B. 'Bob' Harris

GREAT BEND - Robert 'Bob' Harris, 74, died Nov. 29, 2019. Born Sept 19, 1945, to Bural Lee and Anita (Record) Harris. Survivors include: wife, Gailya; three sons, Bob, Rick and Brad. Preceded by wife, Carol. Funeral 10 a.m., Thurs, Dec. 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend. Bryant Funeral Home.