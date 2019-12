HUGOTON - Hedwig (Hedy) Lairmore, 99, passed away, December 5, 2019, Hugoton, KS. Visitation, Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2 to 8 p.m., Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton. Funeral Service, Monday, December 9, 2019, 11 a.m., First Church of God, Hugoton. Burial, Hugoton Cemetery.

