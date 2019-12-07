The memorial service for Shanna M. Soukup will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson, with The Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. The full obituary is on the Elliott Mortuary website. Elliott Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Shanna M. Soukup

