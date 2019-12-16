MARION - Ralph D. Richmond, 86, died December 12, 2019, at St. Luke Living Center in Marion. Celebration 11 a.m. December 27, 2019, at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion. Memorials to Marion County Lake Heated Dock or Eastmoor United Methodist Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063.

