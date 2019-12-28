Dianne S. Fuqua

Dianne Sue Fuqua, 67, of Hutchinson, died December 24, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born October 20, 1952, in Peebles, OH, the daughter of Richard W. and Edith L. (Davies) Johnson.

Dianne Sue Fuqua, 67, of Hutchinson, died December 24, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born October 20, 1952, in Peebles, OH, the daughter of Richard W. and Edith L. (Davies) Johnson.

Dianne worked in the Chinese Kitchen at Dillons on 30th Avenue for 18 years. She was a genuine people lover. Dianne was a member of Hope Church, Hutchinson.

She is survived by: son, Mitchell Fuqua (Amy) of Wichita; grandchildren, Robert, Megan, and Noah Fuqua; great-grandson, Sebastian Fuqua; and a host of other family and friends.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard and Wayne Johnson.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson, with Pastor Kendall Sheats officiating.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.