WAYNESVILLE, Mo. - Thomas 'Tom' Joseph Bohrer, 79, of Waynesville, MO, passed away the morning of Monday, December 9, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary Service were held in St. Robert, MO. Memorials: Genesis 'A Place of New Beginnings', Janet's Wish or Good Samaritan Boys Ranch of Brighton, MO may be sent c/o Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/ St. Robert, 202 Historic 66 West, Waynesville, MO 65583.

Thomas Joseph Bohrer

