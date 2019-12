Charles Myers

SUBLETTE - Charles Allen Myers, 73, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kansas. He was born July 13, 1946 to Charles Leon and Marjorie (Annis) Myers in Goodland, Kansas. He married his high school sweetheart Deanna Stevens on January 27, 1968. Service details and condolences at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com

