ELLINWOOD - Joe Daffern, 84, Ellinwood, Kansas, died January 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Come and Go Gathering will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, starting at 1 p.m. at the Ellinwood American Legion. Food and Drink will be provided. Memorials: Ellinwood EMS or Golden Years Home Health c/o Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Joe Daffern

