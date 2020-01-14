Vernon Milton Allen, 90, of Hutchinson, went peacefully home to be with His Lord on January 3, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1929, in White City to Alva Theodore and Myrtle Mercy Allen. He graduated in 1948 from White City High School.

He was united in marriage to Lillian Florence Wilson on September 2, 1951. They lived in Enterprise Kansas, where he worked at J.B. Ehrsam and Sons. He was a member of Enterprise Methodist Church.

They moved to Hutchinson in 1978 where he worked at Borton Inc. as a purchasing agent until 1991. He finished his career at Tramco in Wichita in 1993. He was an active member of Countryside Baptist Church.

His quiet faith and love for 'The good Lord' was an anchor for his life which was shared by his wife, Lillian, and passed down to their daughter, three grandsons and four great granddaughters.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Wayne Allen, Deane Allen; and sister, Evelyn Prichard.

He is survived by: his wife, Lillian Allen of 68 years; daughter, Sheree (Dan) Keller of Orlando, Florida; three grandsons, Joshua (Jessica) Keller and great granddaughter, Elizabeth of Jacksonville, Florida; Joel Keller of Orlando, Florida; Aaron (Rebecca) Keller and great granddaughters, Abby, Lucy and Grace of Tallahassee, Florida; brother, Gene (Lana) Allen of White City; brother-in-law, Guy Prichard of Salina; beloved nieces and nephews; and friends.

A Memorial service celebrating Vernon's life will be on Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m. at Countryside Baptist Church in Hutchinson, Kansas. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. at Countryside Baptist. The Internment service will be held at Fairlawn Burial Park at 2401 Carey Boulevard, Hutchinson following the Memorial Service.

If you feel led to honor Vernon's life with a gift, you may consider a donation to Countryside Baptist Church, Hutchinson, Kansas.

