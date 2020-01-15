ULYSSES - James R. 'Jim' Hampton, 71, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Pleasant Prairie Church of God in Haskell County. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Interment at Ulysses Cemetery. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

James R. 'Jim' Hampton

