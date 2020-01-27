MCPHERSON - Ruth J. Brandt, 75, died January 24, 2020. Survivors: husband, Eugene; daughters, Anita Wilborn, Debbie Pedersen, Jeanne Zeitlow (Doug). Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. , Thursday, January 30, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, at McPherson Free Methodist Church. Memorials: Free Methodist Church or Central Christian College c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home.

Ruth Brandt

MCPHERSON - Ruth J. Brandt, 75, died January 24, 2020. Survivors: husband, Eugene; daughters, Anita Wilborn, Debbie Pedersen, Jeanne Zeitlow (Doug). Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. , Thursday, January 30, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, at McPherson Free Methodist Church. Memorials: Free Methodist Church or Central Christian College c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home.