Toby G. Eaton, 43, of South Hutchinson, passed February 8, 2020, in South Hutchinson. Born on January 29, 1977, the son of Steve & Kathy Eaton. Services will be February 14, 2020, 2 p.m at the Methodist Church in Scott City. Memorials are to the Toby Eaton Memorial Fund. See Price and Sons Funeral Home web site for more information.

Toby G. Eaton

Toby G. Eaton, 43, of South Hutchinson, passed February 8, 2020, in South Hutchinson. Born on January 29, 1977, the son of Steve & Kathy Eaton. Services will be February 14, 2020, 2 p.m at the Methodist Church in Scott City. Memorials are to the Toby Eaton Memorial Fund. See Price and Sons Funeral Home web site for more information.