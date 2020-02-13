MOSCOW, Kansas - Omar Levi Norton, 89, passed away, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Hugoton, KS. Funeral Service, Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church, Moscow. Visitation, Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton.

Omar Levi Norton

