MARQUETTE - Arthur LeRoy Boyd, Jr., 70, passed away early Friday morning, February 14, 2020, at the Salina Regional Medical Center, Salina, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Arthur L. Boyd, Jr.

MARQUETTE - Arthur LeRoy Boyd, Jr., 70, passed away early Friday morning, February 14, 2020, at the Salina Regional Medical Center, Salina, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.