BUCKLIN - Christopher Joseph Murray, 18, died February 24 at his home. He was born on July 19, 2001 to William and Regina Murray.Mass at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Greensburg, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials to Christopher Murray Scholarship Fund in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.

