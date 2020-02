GREAT BEND - Charles W. 'C.W.' Gustin, died February 26, 2020. Born February 15, 1932 to Clarence and Angeline(Budig)Gustin. Married LaJune Michaelis in 1954. She survives with children: Brent(Clare)Gustin, Kevin(Kathy)Gustin, Renee Cook, Craig(Stacey)Gustin; brother Larry Gustin, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild. Funeral service: 11a.m., Saturday, February 29,2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Galatia. Arrangements by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

CHARLES W. 'C.W.' GUSTIN

