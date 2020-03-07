Anita Jeanette Wainner, 82, of Hutchinson, died March 5, 2020, at Baldwin House, Hutchinson. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Elmer, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to TECH Inc., in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Anita Jeanette Wainner

