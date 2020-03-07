BENTON - Gail O'Hara, 81, passed away on February 29th surrounded by her loved ones. Gail was born in Newport, WA on January 3, 1939, to Jack and Eunice Bolton who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Duane O'Hara; their children Chris and Craig Travaille, Lynette Hamilton and Carla Potvin; sister Billie Dunphy; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gail O'Hara

There will be a celebration of life at the Benton Community Center located at 150 S. Main in Benton, KS, on Saturday, March 14th. You can visit anytime from 1 to 4 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to Serenity Hospice Care of Wichita, Rosehill Senior Center in Rosehill, KS. or Partridge Community Church in Partridge, KS.

