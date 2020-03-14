Jerald Merlin 'Jerry' Inman, 58,of Hutchinson, died March 12, 2020, at his home. He was born October 31, 1961, in Hutchinson, to Kenneth and Marge (Ayers) Inman.

Jerry was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and was most recently employed at Stutzman Refuse Disposal Inc.

He is survived by: brothers, Richard Inman (Linda), McPherson, and Kenny Inman, Umatilla, OR; sisters, Cathy Green and Loretta Ostrom (Charles), both of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-nephew.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Teresa Prudhomme.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Wildmead Cemetery, Nickerson, Pastor Emily Spearman Cannon officiating. Friends may sign the book from 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Jerry Inman Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

