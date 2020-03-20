MEADE - Richard H. Blehm, 84, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Meade District Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St John Lutheran Church, Meade. In accordance to his requests, cremation has taken place.

Richard H. Blehm

MEADE - Richard H. Blehm, 84, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Meade District Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St John Lutheran Church, Meade. In accordance to his requests, cremation has taken place.