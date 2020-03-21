SPIRO, Oklahoma - Viewing for Clifford Wayne Morton, 75 of Spiro, Oklahoma formerly of Elkhart, Kansas will be at 1 to 6 pm on March 21, 2020 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro, Oklahoma.

Clifford Wayne Morton

SPIRO, Oklahoma - Viewing for Clifford Wayne Morton, 75 of Spiro, Oklahoma formerly of Elkhart, Kansas will be at 1 to 6 pm on March 21, 2020 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro, Oklahoma.

He was born on May 28, 1944 in Fort Coffee, Oklahoma to Ruth (Crockett) Morton and Charles 'Nelson' William Morton and passed away on March 17, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was married to Linda (Thomas) Morton on July 15, 1963 in Liberal, Kansas.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parent, Nelson and Ruth Morton; two sisters, Olive Ledford, Caroline Fallauer; and three brothers, Jimmy Morton, Clarence Morton, Bill Morton. Survivors include: his wife, of 56 years, Linda Morton; three sons, Michael Morton and wife Kathy, Timothy Morton and wife Autumn, Mark Morton and wife Carrie; brother, Austin Morton; eight grandchildren, Courtney Morton, Hunter Morton, Timothy Morton, Makayla Morton, Jacob Morton, Bethany Morton, Kaden Morton, and Sailor Morton, also blessed with four bonus grandchildren; Paige Jones, Beau Kerbow, Louie Alvarez, Erica Alvarez, as well as a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Clifford loved life, humor and making people laugh. He had a huge sense of humor, always joking around. Clifford enjoyed selling produce and visiting with people.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you give to Spiro Church of Christ, 221 NW 2nd Street, Spiro, OK 74959 or help someone in need.

A celebration of life to honor Clifford will be held at a later date.

To sign Clifford Wayne Morton's online guest book, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com

