Jackie Dale Chew, 63, of Hutchinson, passed away March 22, 2020, at The Arbors in Hutchinson. She was born January 9, 1957 in Harper, Kansas, the daughter of Jack and LaVonna 'Kay' McCoy Branstetter. Jackie has resided in Hutchinson for the past 20 years, formerly of Lyons, Kansas. She had also resided in Colorado Springs, Colorado for 13 years.

Jackie D. Chew

Jackie Dale Chew, 63, of Hutchinson, passed away March 22, 2020, at The Arbors in Hutchinson. She was born January 9, 1957 in Harper, Kansas, the daughter of Jack and LaVonna 'Kay' McCoy Branstetter. Jackie has resided in Hutchinson for the past 20 years, formerly of Lyons, Kansas. She had also resided in Colorado Springs, Colorado for 13 years.

She graduated from Sterling High School, Sterling, Colorado with the class of 1975, and later obtained a number of accounting certificates. Jackie was a supervisor at ENT Bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado and a loan officer at Dillions Credit Union, Hutchinson for eight years. She was a branch manager at the Lyons State Bank branch location inside Doug's Grocery Store in Lyons.

She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Lyons, and Grace Episcopal Church in Hutchinson, where she served on the Board of Directors; Sisters of Christ; Lyons Town and Country Club; and VFW Auxiliary, Lyons.

In 2004, Jackie was united in marriage with Bill Chew in Lyons, Kansas. He survives of the home. She is also survived by: her son, Daniel Wyatt and his significant other, Melissa Lotzman of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Janelle Harris and husband Roy of Hutchinson, KS; brother, EJ Preister and wife Candice of Stockton, KS; three grandchildren, Amber, Luke, and Natalie Harris; and one step-granddaughter, Destiny Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family burial will take place at a later date at Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

