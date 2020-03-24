SCOTT CITY - Virginia Clinton, 61, passed March 22, 2020, at her home in Scott City. Born on October 23, 1958, the daughter of Reece and Delores Thon Roemer. Graveside service on March 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Scott County Cemetery. See funeral home web site for more information.

Virginia K. Clinton

