LITTLE RIVER - Karen Mary Frisbie, 56, of Little River, Kansas, passed away March 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. The daughter of Francis and Juliana Dodge, she was born September 26, 1963 in Nashville, Kansas. She was the owner and operator of Fairytales Clothing Store in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Karen Mary Frisbie

Karen was driven to provide quality merchandise for her children's clothing store " taking care of children and her family was the center of her life. She also loved to spend time at the casinos and loved all kinds of music.

Survivors include: her mother, Juliana; two daughters, Amber (Nicholas) Wood, Meranda (Christopher) Norez; three brothers, Ron (Cathy) Dodge, Alan Dodge, Kevin Dodge; three sisters, Sandra (Brian) Cully, Janet Hall, Lois Moore; four grandchildren, and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, two sisters, Nancy Dodge, Carolyn Dodge; two brothers, Gary Dodge, John Dodge.

Per her request cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas and may be left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

