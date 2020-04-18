SPRINGFIELD, MO- Carol Maxine House Hoffman, 74, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Residences at Quail Creek, in Springfield, Missouri. Carol was born on June 4, 1945, to Franklin and Maxine (Armitstead) House, in Nashville, Kansas.

Carol Hoffman

She was a long-time resident and business owner in Pratt, and took great pride in taking care of her family, loving friends, and clients who became family, as well as being part of the Pratt community for many years.

Carol is survived by: son, Brody (Rachel) Miller and grandchildren Broc, Brittyn and Boone Miller of Vernal, UT; and Erin (LJ) Swann and grandchildren Monte, Bristol, Atleigh and Carson Swann of Scurry, TX; as well as sister, Janet Wreath; brother, Gary (Betul) House; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Carol was preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Rodger House; and her grandson, Coen Miller.

