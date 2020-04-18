Esther Pauline Nisly, 88, of Hutchinson, died April 10, 2020, at her home. She was born February 1, 1932, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Abraham and Sarah Miller Nisly.

Esther Pauline Nisly, 88, of Hutchinson, died April 10, 2020, at her home. She was born February 1, 1932, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Abraham and Sarah Miller Nisly.

Esther was a career homemaker. She was very involved in prison ministry, sponsoring inmates and volunteering at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility mailroom for many years. Esther was a member at Center Amish Mennonite Church, Hutchinson. She was also a member of Gideons International Auxiliary, and sang frequently with Reno Choral Society.

On May 22, 1955, Esther married Samuel D. Nisly in Partridge. They shared 64 years of marriage.

Survivors include: children, Sheryl Nisly-Nagele (Ken), Monticello, IL; Jana Nisly, El Salvador; Melody Nisly, Abbyville; Arlyn Nisly (Brenda), Partridge; Wendell Nisly (Jeanene), Harrisonburg, VA; brother, Paul Nisly, Grantham, PA; sister, Viola (Nisly) Miller, Flint, MI; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ross (Tyler), Daniel and Douglas Nisly-Nagele; Braden, Chalonna, Clarisa, and Jeriah Nisly; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother Ora; sisters Matilda Nisly, Alma Wagler, Mary Miller, Dorothy Beachy.

Burial was at West Center Cemetery, Hutchinson.

Memorials are suggested to Bluestem PACE, Attn: Fund Advancement, 113 S. Ash, McPherson, KS 67460.

