LARNED - Joyce Brosius Nusser, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Country Living of Larned Memory Unit in Larned, KS, where she has been a resident.

Joyce B. Nusser

LARNED - Joyce Brosius Nusser, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Country Living of Larned Memory Unit in Larned, KS, where she has been a resident.

She was born April 25, 1928, at Hutchinson, the daughter of Harold J. and Bertha (Lenz) Brosius. She lived in the Plevna and Sylvia Communities all her life, graduating from Sylvia High School in 1946. On February 10, 1950, Joyce married Arthur Nusser of Plevna, KS. He passed away on October 2, 1981. She worked at the Sylvia State Bank for several years, moving to Hutchinson in 1983. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and of the Silver Leaf Chapter #464 of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1989.

Survivors include: her son, Gene Nusser of, Larned; a daughter, Connie Nusser, Tulsa, OK; three grandchildren, William (Katelyn) Nusser, Larned, Eugene Nusser, Wichita and Heather Nusser, Knoxville, TN; three great grandchildren, Kai Blakely, Knoxville, TN, Landon Nusser, Wichita and Reese Nusser, Wichita. Other survivors include: sisters, Shirley Andsager, Hutchinson and Virginia Lail, San Diego, CA; brothers, Thomas Brosius, Hutchinson, John Brosius, Galena Park, TX and William Brosius, Anniston, AL.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; her second mother Lillian Lenz Brosius, two sisters, Joan Crisafi and Jeanne Smith and three brothers, Harold R., Jack and Jimmy Brosius.

Cremation and a private family graveside service with Pastor Henry Blickhahn of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church presiding have taken place. Memorials may be made to Country Living of Larned Memory Care Unit and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

