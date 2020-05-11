TOPEKA - George H Raymond, 84, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Lexington Park Health and Rehab. He was born July 24, 1935 in Turon to George and Lenora (LanPhere) Raymond. George is preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at Langdon Cemetery, Langdon.

George Raymond

