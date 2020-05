PRATT - Gregory 'Greg' Fields, 71, died May 7, 2020. Born February 25, 1949. Friends may visit Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Larrison Mortuary. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials to Cancer Treatment Center of America in Tulsa or Lemon Park Lights in care of Larrison Mortuary.

