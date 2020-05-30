Rylee Calvin-Dean McGinnes, of Hutchinson, was born and died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Rylee was the son of Krysta Post and Austin McGinnes.

Rylee Calvin-Dean GcGinnes

Rylee Calvin-Dean McGinnes, of Hutchinson, was born and died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Rylee was the son of Krysta Post and Austin McGinnes.

He is survived by: his parents; a brother, Bentley Post; sister, Brailey Curl; grandparents Linda Hausman and Doug Fields, and Nathan and Carole Post; aunts, Jessica Wright, and Hannah Bock; and an uncle, Aaron Hausman.

Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Maranatha Mennonite Church; 3115 Blanchard Ave SW; Hutchinson, KS 67501. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.inmanfh.com.