Maxine England, 100, of Hutchinson, died June 4, 2020, at Hester Care Center. She was born December 15, 1919, in Huntsville, to Olan and Verna (Leslie) Bramley.

Maxine graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1937. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and especially grandmother. Maxine was a devoted member of First Christian Church, Hutchinson.

On August 3, 1940, she married Robert England in Hutchinson. They shared 40 years together before his passing on February 26, 1981.

Maxine is survived by: daughters, Beverly (Harold) Stauffer, Hutchinson, Margaret England, Hutchinson, Jane (Charlie) Yunker, Derby, and Debbie Beougher, Hutchinson; four grandchildren, Patti (Robert) Kennedy, Kay (John) Alexander, Amy (Jim) Theis, and Andy (Anjie) Ramirez; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Robert England; brother, Harold Bramley; son-in-law, Kurt Beougher; and great-grandson, James Kennedy.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Huntsville, with Pastor Bob Phipps officiating. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

