Steve Bailey, 52, of Hutchinson, died June 2, 2020. He is survived by: daughter, Elizabeth Bailey (Paul); mother, Elizabeth Alejos; four siblings; granddaughter, Sonya; and Elizabeth's mother, Connie.Preceded in death by father, Rudy, and daughter, Aspen. Memorials to Steve Bailey Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson. Full obituary on Elliott Mortuary's website.

