OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Vickie Ragland, age 70, of Oklahoma City, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Integris Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Vickie Carol Keller was born, November 15, 1949, in Hutchinson, KS, the second daughter of Lloyd Duane and Leona (Lies) Keller.

Vickie Ragland

She was raised in Hutchinson and attended school there, graduating from Hutchinson High School in 1967. Vickie then attended Springfield Bible College where she earned her Bachelors of Arts in Religious Studies.

She married her best friend and life partner, Roger Ragland, on May 1, 1970 in Hutchinson. They adopted five sons and fostered 22 special needs children, and opened their hearts and home to many others.

Vickie was a teacher and worked side by side with Roger in missionary work. She was a gifted musician and singer, and it was said that she sang with a smile on her face. She was an excellent cook, and will be forever remembered for her Filipino Bar B Que and her fudge.

She loved the Lord and lived her faith in service to others. She was kind and generous and her laugh was infectious. She was the best mother and grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed!

She is preceded in death by her husband Roger, parents, and one son, Jackson.

She is survived by: sons, John (Brandie), Newcastle, OK; Timothy, Kingman; Jacob and Anthony, Newcastle, OK; sisters, Marilee (George) Mayes, Hutchinson, Evelyn (Ray) Shultz, Randolph; 20 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Newcastle: 1650 N Main St, Newcastle, Ok 73065. Vickie will be laid to rest at 1 p.m., Friday, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 28700 W. 93rd Street N, Mount Hope, KS, 67108.

Memorials may be sent to Grace To Thailand, % Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 876, Grenada, MS, 38902, or to Missions Funds % First Baptist Newcastle, 1650 N Main street Newcastle, Ok 73065.

