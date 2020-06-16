GREAT BEND - Billy Gene Mortimer, age 90, passed away June 12, 2020, at his home. Graveside will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, NW of Seward. Memorials to VFW, Great Bend in care of Minnis Chapel, Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.

Billy Mortimer

