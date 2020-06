Donald W. Sligar, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away April 16, 2020. Memorial service will be 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, St. John, KS. Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, Ks 67576.

