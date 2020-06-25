Lenora Slaven, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on March 17, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 27, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton, KS. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Hospice House and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

