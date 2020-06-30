Jerry Dean Jennings, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away June 26, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. The son of Escoe Ellis and Alice Marie Jennings, he was born August 17, 1940 in Lamar, Missouri.

Jerry Dean Jennings

A veteran of the United States Navy, he cherished every moment that he could with his family and in particular his grandchildren. He loved antique tractors, trains, and spending time hunting and fishing.

On April 16, 2005 he married Sally Thompson in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include five sons, Steven (Rogena) Jennings, Edward (Juanita) King, Ernest King, Earl (Jami) King, Lou Thompson; five daughters, Jennifer Fetters, Melissa Jennings (Darcy Hemphill), Sandi Reghier, Teresa (Tim) Strickland, Linda (James) Kinsley; one sister, Peggy Ramsey; 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister, Phyllis Damon, former wife, Catherine Jennings.

A come and go gathering for family and friends will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old Mission "Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. A graveside celebration of life with military honors will be take place Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Boulevard, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital Oncology and Hemotology Clinic and left in care of the funeral home.

