HOISINGTON -- Jason Leroy Hood, 70, died June 27, 2020, at Hickory Pointe, Oskaloosa. Born November 8, 1949, to Melvin and Reta(Decker)Hood. Survived by siblings; Janet Hood, Jolene Helmick, Jeffrey Hood, and Jerry(Betty Jo)Hood; and 19 nieces and nephews.

JASON LEROY HOOD

Graveside services will be 9:30am, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hoisington Cemetery. Arrangements by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.