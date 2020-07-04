A Come-and-Go-Celebration of Life for Alfred 'Frank' Deming II, of Hutchinson, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Church of God, 704 N. Jefferson, Hutchinson. Honors will be conducted by the Hutchinson-Reno Masonic Lodge and Fort Riley Honor Guard. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

Alfred 'Frank' Deming II

A Come-and-Go-Celebration of Life for Alfred 'Frank' Deming II, of Hutchinson, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Church of God, 704 N. Jefferson, Hutchinson. Honors will be conducted by the Hutchinson-Reno Masonic Lodge and Fort Riley Honor Guard. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.