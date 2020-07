Barbara Jean Hinck, 69, of Hutchinson, died May 30, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Memorials are suggested to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Barbara Hinck

