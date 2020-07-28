DODGE CITY - Diana Louise Wetzel, 76, went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City. She was born October 11, 1943, in Dodge City, the daughter of Austin and Marie McKee.

Diana graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1962, and received her Associate of Arts Degree from Dodge City Community College in 1964. She served as a bookkeeper for various businesses, including: Doris the Florist, High Plains Journal, and Wheatland Township. Diana married Alan Wetzel, on April 22, 1967 in Dodge City. They celebrated 53 years of marriage this year. She was a homemaker, a caring wife, and cared dearly for her family.

She was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church, rural Offerle. She not only enjoyed participating in Ladies Aide and quilting, but also celebrating family and friends birthdays and anniversaries. She loved her dogs and cats, writing poems, and her little country church Zion Lutheran. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Diana is survived by: her husband, Alan; son, Roger; two grandchildren, Ryan and Regan; her brother, Steve McKee; and two nieces, Melanie McKee and Misty Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Offerle on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Stanley Palmer presiding. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Offerle. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from noon to 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Zion Ladies Aide in care of the funeral home. Please exercise caution by wearing a mask.

